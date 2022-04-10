Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CTO Sells $394,280.52 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $394,280.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Blumofe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 8th, Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $118.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.86 and a one year high of $122.01. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,886 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

