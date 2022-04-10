The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Sells $346,010.00 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $47.25 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOVE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

About Lovesac (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.