The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Sells $346,010.00 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $47.25 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $35.07 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44.
Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on LOVE shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.
About Lovesac (Get Rating)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
