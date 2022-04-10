Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 8,355 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -91.03%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

