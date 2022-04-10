Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 89,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $919,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $71.93 on Friday. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $56.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.48.

