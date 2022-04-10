Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 71,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,335,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $236,255 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

