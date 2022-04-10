Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 7,825 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $173.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.38 and its 200-day moving average is $193.98.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.32.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

