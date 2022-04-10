Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) PT Lowered to $200.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $156.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.24. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $146.43 and a 52-week high of $230.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 34.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $140,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asbury Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.