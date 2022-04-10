Morgan Stanley Raises American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $275.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $274.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.60.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock opened at $266.41 on Thursday. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The stock has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.