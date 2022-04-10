Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $165.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on APTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.76.

APTV opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,244,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 28.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 25,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

