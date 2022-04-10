Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.15.

BAM opened at $56.14 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $6,974,274,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $810,807,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,980,000 after buying an additional 12,856,497 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after buying an additional 6,829,447 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $179,508,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

