Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) PT Lowered to $64.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock opened at $77.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $63.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $78.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.