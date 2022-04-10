EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of EVgo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.29.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. EVgo has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $19.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in EVgo by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in EVgo by 1,064.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

