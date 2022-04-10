Future plc (LON:FUTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,153.75 ($54.48).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FUTR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,225 ($68.52) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($51.15) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 2,400 ($31.48) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,092 ($27.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,968 ($52.04). The stock has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 41.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,642.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,201.62.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 7,427 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,142 ($41.21) per share, for a total transaction of £233,356.34 ($306,041.10).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

