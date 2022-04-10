Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,814,000 after buying an additional 2,696,937 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in Playtika by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,741,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,264,000 after purchasing an additional 380,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Playtika by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,701 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Playtika by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,150,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,053,000 after purchasing an additional 766,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Playtika by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,000,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,877,000 after purchasing an additional 352,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. Playtika has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of -0.14.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

