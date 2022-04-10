Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.41.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$11.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$10.80 and a 12-month high of C$16.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.7381186 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

