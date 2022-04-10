Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on CYBBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 230 ($3.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $2.17 on Friday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.