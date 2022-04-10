Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 13,387 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.31% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 11.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 42,248 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 31.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January during the third quarter worth about $25,000.

NYSEARCA:PJAN opened at $32.39 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64.

