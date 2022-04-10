a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Trading 4.7% Higher

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.42. 3,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 241,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.