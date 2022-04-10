a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Trading 4.7% Higher

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.42. 3,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 241,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71.
In related news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $51,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740 over the last ninety days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.
