Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,818 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,595,000 after buying an additional 508,513 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 60.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after buying an additional 626,157 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.4% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,249,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,193,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 23.8% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,128,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,873,000 after buying an additional 217,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

NYSE SPR opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.85.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.