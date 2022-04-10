Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SGML. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$17.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGML opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91. Sigma Lithium has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth $6,714,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $3,114,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

