Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) PT Raised to $24.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SGML. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$17.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
SGML opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Sigma Lithium has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91.
About Sigma Lithium (Get Rating)
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
