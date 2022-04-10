Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) PT Raised to $24.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SGML. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$17.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

SGML opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Sigma Lithium has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth $40,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

