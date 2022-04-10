Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SWIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.44.

SWIM opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -22.84. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Latham Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 323,851 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Latham Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Latham Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Latham Group by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Latham Group by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 29,807 shares during the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

