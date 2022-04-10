Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortive from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.13.

Fortive stock opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fortive has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Fortive by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Fortive by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

