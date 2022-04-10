Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SXI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Standex International stock opened at $98.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.10 and a 200-day moving average of $106.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. Standex International has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.78 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Standex International will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 106.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

