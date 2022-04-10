State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 51,893 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 614,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,893 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Zynga worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Robert W. Baird cut Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zynga in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.64.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.20 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.87. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.60 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

