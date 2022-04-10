AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 15,100 Shares

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total transaction of $713,173.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $482,200.00.

On Friday, April 1st, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 18,235 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $881,297.55.

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 3,322 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $163,708.16.

On Monday, March 28th, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 12,619 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $609,623.89.

Shares of AIR opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.58. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.66.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

