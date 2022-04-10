IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Major Shareholder Sells $469,824.16 in Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 439,088 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $469,824.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, January 24th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 19,984 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $30,975.20.

On Thursday, January 20th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 6,295 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $11,393.95.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 6,848 shares of IMARA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $12,942.72.

On Friday, January 14th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 9,707 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $18,540.37.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 4,634 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $9,360.68.

On Monday, January 10th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 1,751 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $3,502.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 14,600 shares of IMARA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $30,368.00.

Shares of IMARA stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. IMARA Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.72.

IMARA ( NASDAQ:IMRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.26. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IMARA Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of IMARA in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IMARA by 260.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 27,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in IMARA by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 21,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMRA. Zacks Investment Research raised IMARA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of IMARA in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

