Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $881,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GO opened at $35.70 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.19.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,289,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,483,000 after acquiring an additional 368,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 196,730 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 97,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.