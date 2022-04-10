Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target to $5.00

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 262.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APTX. William Blair cut Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.09. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 20.18, a quick ratio of 20.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Joan W. Miller bought 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 50.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

