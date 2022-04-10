Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynatronics in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. Dynatronics has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dynatronics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatronics (Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

