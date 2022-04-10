Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

AMAM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambrx Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.91.

Get Ambrx Biopharma alerts:

Shares of AMAM stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. Ambrx Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $22.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $9,551,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,923,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after purchasing an additional 96,408 shares during the period.

Ambrx Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambrx Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambrx Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.