Zacks Investment Research Lowers Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Convey Holding Parent from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Convey Holding Parent from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.94.

Shares of NYSE:CNVY opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. Convey Holding Parent has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNVY. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

