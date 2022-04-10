State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,314 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 28.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 52.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SEI Investments by 1.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at $3,868,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 70.8% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC opened at $58.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.58.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

