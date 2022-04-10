State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.76 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,678 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,184 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,203 shares of the airline’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,490 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.1% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the airline’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LUV. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of LUV opened at $41.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

