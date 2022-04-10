Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stake Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Stifel Financial worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,688,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,270,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,312,000 after purchasing an additional 456,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,986,000 after purchasing an additional 396,303 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 63.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,341,000 after purchasing an additional 189,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,926,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,892,000 after purchasing an additional 159,183 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of SF stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

