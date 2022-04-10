SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Bank of America

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SOFI. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.88.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $149,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799 in the last 90 days. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

