Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of analysts have commented on GPMT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,043 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 70,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPMT opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $556.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 87.72%.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

