Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

MGTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGTA opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $150.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

