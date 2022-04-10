National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 25.1% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $62.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

