Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Celularity’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CELU. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celularity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ CELU opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33. Celularity has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.28. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celularity will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELU. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celularity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic T cell therapies. It operates through Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. Its lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T therapy, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell to treat HER2+ gastric cancer; and APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of crohn's disease.

