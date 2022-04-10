National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,396 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter valued at $104,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 98.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,246 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 107.7% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXK opened at $4.91 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $883.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXK shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

