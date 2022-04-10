National Bank of Canada FI Buys Shares of 2,195 iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000.
ILF opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $32.52.
iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.
