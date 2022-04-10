National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBA. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBA opened at $37.06 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 52 week low of $33.73 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.96.

