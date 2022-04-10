National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 300 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $1,641,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,879,000 after acquiring an additional 30,568 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3,717.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $159.73 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $150.13 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

