Susquehanna Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $310.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.73.

NYSE:UNP opened at $241.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.17.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 8,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,613 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 37,471 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 179,814 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

