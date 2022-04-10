8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $177.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.47 million and the lowest is $163.35 million. 8X8 posted sales of $144.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $634.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $620.10 million to $639.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $782.15 million, with estimates ranging from $744.95 million to $805.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. 8X8’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.32.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,538 shares of company stock worth $370,001 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 152.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 31,722 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,232,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 27.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 25,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 501,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

EGHT opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.50. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.10.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

