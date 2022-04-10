National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 179 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WSO shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $300.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.50 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.66.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Watsco’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

