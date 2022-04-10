VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. VectivBio Holding AG is based in BASEL, Switzerland. “

Shares of VectivBio stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. VectivBio has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of VectivBio in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VectivBio by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Canaan Partners XI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VectivBio by 10,635.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 72,005 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VectivBio during the second quarter worth $1,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

VectivBio Company Profile

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

