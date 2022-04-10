Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SDIG. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

SDIG stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $6,593,000. 10.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

