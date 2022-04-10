Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

NYSE SNMP opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $84.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of -0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.58.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

